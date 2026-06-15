Keonjhar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday participated in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 voter list revision campaign in Keonjhar district, sending a strong message on the importance of maintaining an accurate and updated electoral roll.

As part of the exercise being conducted under the directions of the Election Commission of India, the CM personally filled out the enumeration form for voter list revision at his residence in his native village, Raikala. The form was handed over to him by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of the Raikala polling booth.

The process was completed smoothly in the presence of Keonjhar Collector and District Election Officer Vishal Singh. The CM’s active participation in the voter roll revision campaign is expected to encourage citizens to verify and update their electoral details, ensuring that voter records remain accurate and current.

By setting a personal example, Majhi underscored the significance of public involvement in strengthening the electoral process and maintaining error-free voter lists. The Keonjhar district administration has appealed to all eligible voters to actively participate in the SIR-2026 campaign and cooperate with BLO’s conducting door-to-door verification.

Officials said public support is essential for preparing a transparent, accurate and error-free electoral roll.