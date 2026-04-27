Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday expressed joy and thanked the Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, for enjoying and praising the rich culinary heritage of Odisha, especially Dalma, a nutritious and traditional Odia dish.

Taking to his X handle, the Chief Minister said, “Delighted to see you enjoying the flavours of Odisha, Ambassador Ono San! Dalma is the heart of our kitchen, and we are honoured by your kind words. May our bond continue to grow over many more such meals. Ono San, Arigatou Gozaimasu!”

Delighted to see you enjoying the flavors of Odisha, Ambassador Ono San! Dalma is the heart of our kitchen, and we are honored by your kind words. May our bond continue to grow over many more such meals.

Ono San, Arigatou Gozaimasu! 🇯🇵🤝🇮🇳 ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପାରମ୍ପରିକ ସ୍ୱାଦକୁ ଆପଣ ଏତେ ଭଲ… https://t.co/OQCkTWMvIq — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 27, 2026



The Chief Minister further stated that Dalma is not just a part of Odisha’s food tradition, but also a symbol of its culture and hospitality.

He added that such appreciation reflects the cultural harmony between Odisha and Japan and expressed hope that this bond of friendship will grow even stronger in the coming days.

A joint venture between JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel was announced at Rengali in Sambalpur district of Odisha April 24.

Chief Minister Majhi, among other dignitaries, was also present at the event, which was also attended by Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi.

During the programme, the Japanese Ambassador was served traditional Odia cuisine, including Dalma.

He was highly delighted with the dishes’ taste, especially Dalma, which he liked very much.

After the event, sharing the delectable dining experience on his social media handle ‘X’, the Japanese Ambassador wrote, “Enjoyed #Dalma in #OdishaDelicious, and a wonderful reflection of Odisha’s rich culinary culture!”

Notably, Dalma is considered one of Odisha’s most popular dishes, deeply rooted in its sacred traditions and cultural heritage.

This signature dish is prepared with lentils and a mix of vegetables such as pumpkin, raw papaya, potato, and drumstick, seasoned with aromatic spices.

The traditional dish is an inseparable part of temple offerings to the gods and features prominently on sacred occasions across every nook and corner of the state.