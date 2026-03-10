Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving a new Amrit Bharat Express connecting Podanur (Coimbatore) and Dhanbad, which will pass through Odisha and improve railway connectivity in the state.

Vaishnaw informed the Chief Minister about the decision through a letter. The new train service is expected to strengthen rail links between Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

Before entering Jharkhand, the train will pass through several important stations in Odisha, including Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Bolangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela.

The introduction of the train service is expected to benefit passengers from western and southern parts of Odisha by providing easier travel to South India and other regions of the country.

CM Majhi said the new Amrit Bharat train will strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to the overall development of Odisha.