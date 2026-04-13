Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 1900 crore, including the much-awaited Rs 1,581.21 crore Barbil Bypass Ring Road project in Keonjhar district, marking a significant step toward improving infrastructure and connectivity in the mining belt.

The CM also inaugurated 24 projects worth Rs 29.41 crore and laid the foundation for 51 new projects with an outlay of Rs 326.43 crore during his visit to Barbil. The proposed Barbil bypasscum-ring road, spanning over 18.3 km, is designed to handle up to 40,000 passenger car units daily, significantly higher than the current traffic volume of around 15,375 vehicles per day. The Chief Minister said the project would effectively address long-standing traffic congestion caused by heavy mining vehicles in the region. He noted that the high-capacity road, built with modern engineering standards, would reduce travel time, lower vehicle operating costs, and stimulate economic activity.

Majhi announced that a power substation will soon be constructed for Rs 298 crore to serve the Joda, Basudevpur, and Barbil areas. He also directed district authorities to expedite the construction of the proposed 8-lane Barbil–Paradeep road. Highlighting the importance of infrastructure in building a “Prosperous Odisha,” the Chief Minister emphasised investments in roads, electricity, and water supply as key drivers of growth. He noted that multiple projects—including roads, industrial corridors, and urban infrastructure—are underway to transform Keonjhar into an economic hub.

Among other projects launched were a 10 km Bamebari–Palasa–Guruda–Koida road (Rs 95 crore), Suakati–Dubuna–Kalimati road (Rs 30 crore), Upgradation of KIDCO road from Palaspanga to Bamebari (Rs 30 crore), Development of sports infrastructure and bus stand in Barbil (Rs 9.27 crore) Majhi also said that groundwork for a mega steel plant in Keonjhar is progressing rapidly, with foundation laying expected soon. Industries will receive full administrative support from the state government, he asserted.

Additionally, improvements to ITI staff quarters, a sub-registrar office, town hall facilities, playgrounds, and parks were also undertaken. Officials and public representatives, including local MLAs and district authorities, were present at the event, which was marked by enthusiastic public participation.