Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday urged Singapore-based Orind Singapore Pte Ltd to set up its unit in Odisha.

A high-level delegation led by Majhi is on a four-day official visit to Singapore to woo investors. He met Ravin Jhunjhunwala, chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd who is looking to invest in the bio-fertilizers sector.

Majhi urged Jhunjhunwala to set up the facility in Odisha and assure all necessary support from the government of Odisha, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister has also met Vivek Agarwal, promoter of Visa Group Ltd in Singapore. During the meeting, he urged Agarwal to expand capacity, increase value-added products and create more employment in the state in the steel and ferro-chrome sectors, it said.

The Odisha government delegation also met Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO of Sembcorp Industries Limited. The delegations discussed Sembcorp’s upcoming green ammonia project in Odisha as well as other Sembcorp’s renewable energy projects in India.

The Chief Minister invited Yin and the Sembcorp officials to the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave to be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29, 2025.

Majhi also met Edward Morton, founder of CT Metrix, BC Tan, Chairman of UBCT along with Sushant Patnaik, founder & CEO, iHub Inc and discussed the developments in semiconductors, medical equipment manufacturing and smart city solutions.

Stating that semiconductors and electronics manufacturing are a thrust sector for the state, he assured that the Odisha government will take proactive measures to ensure development of a robust electronics ecosystem in the state.

PTI