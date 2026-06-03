Mumbai: Debunking reports of gold sale, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said there is no change in the physical stock of gold, which remains unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

The clarification from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) comes following reports that the RBI may have sold gold amounting to approximately USD 12 billion to shield its foreign-currency reserves from the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

“The RBI emphasises that these reports are not correct,” the central bank said in a statement.

Members of the public are, therefore, advised to rely on official information published by the RBI from time to time in such matters, it said.

Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau also published a fact-check on the reports.

According to @RBI, the share of gold in India’s foreign exchange reserves rose from 13.92 per cent at the end of September 2025 to 16.70 per cent on March 31, 2026, and further to 16.85 per cent as of May 22, 2026, it said.

PTI