Bhubaneswar: Mahalaya, which marks as an important day people in Odisha will be a low-key affair in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahalaya, which marks one of the phases of ‘Pitru Paksha’, is also known as ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’ as it falls on a no moon day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings and best wishes to the state’s people on the occasion.

In his message, the CM wrote; “My heartiest wishes and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the holy Mahalaya. May Ma Durga bless everyone with happiness, peace and prosperity.”

On this day, ‘Tarpan’ or ‘Shraddha’ is offered to ancestors to free them from earthly bondage.

Hindus believe that offering ‘Shraddha’ during ‘Pitru Paksha’ is the only way of ensuring that the soul of ancestors goes to heaven and attain ‘moksha’.

People start observing the ‘Pitru Paksha’ 14 days from Mahalaya. During the 14-day period, the souls of ancestors come to the living realm from ‘Pitru Loka’. Legend has it that Lord Rama invoked Maa Durga on this day, just before his quest to Lanka to rescue Maa Sita.

Like every year, most Odia households woke up at the crack of dawn Thursday to accord the Mother Goddess a ritualistic welcome by offering prayers at their home.

As all the temples across Odisha have been closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the people are performing the ritual at their homes.

Otherwise every year on the auspicious occasion, people across the state visit different temples to offer ‘Shradha’ (homage) to their ancestors.

Scores of devotees go to the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri for ’tila tarpan’ and ‘pind daan’ on ‘Baisipahacha’ early morning on Mahalaya.

Similarly, Bindusagar in Bhubaneswar also witnesses heavy rush to offer puja.

The word ‘Mahalaya’ is formed by two words ‘Maha’ or grand and ‘Alaya’ meaning abode.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Durga comes to her parental house along with Karthik, Ganesha, Lakshmi and Saraswati and stays there for five days, before leaving for Lord Shiva’s house on the last day, ‘Dasami’.

PNN