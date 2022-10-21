Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Friday nine projects worth Rs 14.69 crore for West Odisha Development Council (WODC) through the video conferencing mode. Naveen Patnaik also laid the foundation for nine more projects, whose cost is Rs 33.68 crore. The projects include construction of schools, Kalyan Mandaps, sports complexes, a millet processing unit at Komna, eco-parks, stadia and handicraft malls.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that the state government is working for the development of western Odisha with the aim to eliminate regional imbalance. About 40,000 projects have been executed through the West Odisha Development Council since 2000, Patnaik pointed out.

Patnaik also said that the council’s annual grant has been increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 2,000 crore last year. He said that the hike in the amount has created an opportunity to take up development of more projects.

The chief minister further said that the state government is giving special emphasis on agriculture, irrigation and industry sectors along with infrastructure for the development of western Odisha. Along with this, special schemes are being implemented for the development of tourism and handicrafts.

Patnaik also said that work is also going on for the development of Harishankar, Nrusinghanath and Maa Samaleswari temple areas. Patnaik also stated that work on the Biju Expressway will be completed soon. He added it will speed-up the economic activities in the region.

A special initiative package for the investors to set up industry in the western Odisha will be announced at the upcoming Make-in-Odisha Conclave, Patnaik informed. On this occasion, the chief minister unveiled a special logo and project monitoring dashboard of WODC.

Among others, Planning and Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholkia, WODC chairman Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena and Chief Minister’s Secretary (5T) VK Pandian were present at the meeting.