Bhubaneswar: Remembering the former President’s long association with Odisha, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute Thursday to APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik wrote, “Humble tributes to former President #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. Dr Kalam had a very long association with #Odisha and naming of Kalam Island after him is our tribute to him. His humility and his contribution in the field of science will continue to inspire”.

Also read: Illegal firearms racket busted in Cuttack, 4 arrested

Notably, the former President had spent considerable time in Odisha. He had visited the Wheeler Island which is located approximately 10 kilometers off the Odisha coast, for several times.

The state government had renamed the island in Bhadrak district after the former president, as a tribute to him. Dr. Kalam had worked for a long time as a missile scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) unit in Balasore.

Including people of Odisha, several organisations across the state observed his birth anniversary and paid rich tributes.

PNN