Cuttack: During a routine patrolling, the Chauliaganj police in Cuttack district arrested four persons who were allegedly engaged in illegal trading of firearms and ammunition Wednesday evening.

The police team got a tip-off that the accused were coming from Jagatsinghpur to Cuttack in a grey colour car (bearing registration Number OD-02 BH-4255).

Also read: Aide of gangster Tito nabbed in Bhadrak; gun, live bullets seized

These anti-socials usually procure firearms from different illegal traders of Munger district in Bihar. They are involved in the trade and supply to criminals in districts like Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Jajpur and Dhenkanal, Chauliaganj police sources informed.

The four arrested had plans to supply firearms and ammunition to criminals in the city. When intercepted on the way and searched, five 9mm country-made pistols and fifty 9mm live bullets were seized including a car and seven mobile phones from their possession.

The four have been identified as Sudhir Swain of Jagatsinghpur district, Sambit Nayak of Kendrapara district, Muna alias Manoj Behera and Dilu alias Prabhakar Behera of Puri district. The police have registered a case in this connection and initiated a detailed probe to trace out others, if any, the police sources added.

PNN