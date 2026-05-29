Bhubaneswar: The country’s apex human rights body has sought a detailed report from the Odisha Chief Secretary and the Kalahandi superintendent of police within two weeks on the death of six people allegedly due to asphyxiation in a septic tank.

The incident occurred on May 26 when masons opened the septic tank in Gauda Karlakhunta village for some construction work, and one of them accidentally fell inside. The others entered the tank to rescue the man and inhaled the toxic fumes.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the deaths, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed that the incident raises a serious concern over the violation of human rights.

“Therefore, the NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretary, Government of Odisha, and the Superintendent of Police, Kalahandi, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks,” an official release said.

The NHRC said the report should include the status of the investigation into the incident, the health of the injured worker, as well as compensation disbursement to the victims.