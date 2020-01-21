Bargarh: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who visited this district Tuesday, announced the setting up of a hospital for treatment of cancer.

The CM landed in Tukurla (Khedapali) under Bhatli block in a chopper at noon and proceeded to the new district headquarters hospital (DHH). There he inaugurated a new building and visited some of its wards.

Patnaik also inaugurated a new ‘Centre for Science’. This apart, he laid foundation stones of various projects and distributed assistance to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Patnaik also attended a meeting in Tukurla. While addressing the gathering, he announced that Bargarh will soon have a cancer hospital. MP Prasanna Acharya, Labour and Employment Minister Sushant Singh, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick, Minister of State, Science and Technology Ashok Panda, Attabira MLA Snehangini Chhuria, Bijepur MLA Rita Sahu, Padmapur MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, 5T secretary VK Pandian and District Planning Committee, chairman, Debesh Acharya were also present on the occasion.

PNN