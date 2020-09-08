Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on the occasion of International Literacy Day Tuesday, promised to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning to create an empowered society.

Taking to his Twitter account, CM Patnaik wrote, “#COVID19 pandemic has posed a huge challenge to education and pedagogy across the world. On #InternationalLiteracyDay, reiterate commitment to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning to create an empowered society.”

International Literacy Day is celebrated 8th September every year to raise awareness of and concern for literacy across the world. UNESCO declared this day as an opportunity for governments, civil society and stakeholders to highlight improvements in world literacy rates, and reflect on the world’s remaining literacy challenges.

It was at the 14th session of UNESCO’s General Conference 26 October 1966 that 8th September was declared as International Literacy Day.

Since 1967, celebrations have taken place annually around the world on this day to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist, and at the same time the demands for skills required for work, evolve rapidly.

PNN