Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday spoke to MLAs of Nilagiri and Salepur over telephone and enquired about their health. He also wished for their speedy recovery.

Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and Salepur MLA Prashant Behera are undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The CM also spoke to COVID warriors who are undergoing treatment at various COVID care centres and enquired about their wellness. He highly appreciated their noble work and assured all support to them in their good work.

The CM also spoke to COVID patients undergoing treatment at various COVID hospitals in the state. He enquired about their health condition and the facilities available there

Recently the CM had asked senior officers to be in regular touch with COVID warriors and patients and collect feedback as part of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

PNN