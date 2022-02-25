Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik Friday requested Home Minister Amit Shah to take urgent steps to bring back Odias and other students stranded in Ukraine.

In a telephonic conversation this morning, he urged the Home Minister for the safe evacuation of stranded odia students and labourers from the war torn Ukraine.

Meanwhile, family members of the students and other stuck in Ukraine are receiving frantic calls to bring them back to the safety of homes.

The state government said in view of the worrying developments in Ukraine, it is is taking every measure to ensure help to the stranded Telugu citizens.

The Chief Minister said that the government has opened 24×7 help desks and a special nodal officer has been appointed to coordinate with the students, parents, and Government of India to evacuate the students at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to keep him informed about the situation and progress of helping the stranded students and professionals.

On the other hand, Union home minister Sri Shah assured the CM that Govt of India was in touch with the Ukraine govt and is working to bring back students and labourers from Ukraine at the earliest .

Parents and family members of the students stranded in Ukraine are expecting that the students reach home at the earliest after high level of diplomatic maneuvers.