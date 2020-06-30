Bhubaneswar: Expressing concerns over Covid warriors getting infected with the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday directed district Collectors and SPs to take care of frontline warriors.

Holding a video conference with the Collectors and SPs, Naveen said, “Take care of Covid warriors. They are on the frontline to save our people. They should be sensitised to protect themselves.”

The videoconferencing was organised to take suggestions from Collectors and SPs as to how to go forward in the month of July. “Your experiences so far would be valuable for the government to fine tune the strategy. I would like everyone to share their experiences both positive and negative in a fearless manner,” the Chief Minister said.

The district level officers have also shared their experiences and suggestions on fight the virus.

Naveen instructed the senior officers, Collectors and SPs to talk to the infected COVID warriors over telephone, to boost their morale.

The officers have also been instructed to take all necessary steps to ensure that government offices are zero infection zones. Naveen asked the officers to sensitise the staffers about dos and don’ts. “If any government office is found COVID infected, the concern head of office will be responsible for the same,” he warned.

“There should be zero tolerance to mask and social distancing violators. We have passed three months into the pandemic. We should take strong action for such violations,” he told the SPs.

He further directed for creation of COVID care committee at GP level and providing fund, imparting training to the members them. Instructions have been given for creation of COVID Care home in every gram panchayat (GP) and TMCs involving cluster of GPs.

“We should be very careful to protect our institutions. Private hospitals must be sensitised and it must be ensured that they are following the guidelines, through repeated inspections,” he said.

Collectors were asked to have special strategy for hotspots within their districts. Every dept must be actively involved in the war against COVID, he added.

PNN