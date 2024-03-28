New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Thursday said a chief minister was not above law even as Arvind Kejriwal questioned the rationale behind his arrest in the liquor policy case.

Delhi CM, on being allowed to put forth his assertions in the Rouse Avenue court, questioned the ED’s action and also the reason behind his arrest.

Kejriwal said that the CBI filed 31,000 pages while ED filed 25,000 pages in the case but no court has proved him guilty.

“The case has been going on for two years. The case was filed August 17. No court has found me guilty. There are no charges against me nor has any case been filed against me. But I have been arrested,” he said.

The investigative agency, on the other hand, sought seven more days of his custody while claiming that the AAP convener was being evasive and not cooperating in the investigations.

Kejriwal also said that he was not opposed to ED’s custody and said that they can keep him in custody as long as they want.

“My name was taken by four witnesses, people come and talk at my residence, is that enough to arrest a sitting CM,” he asked the court.

Calling his arrest a political conspiracy, Kejriwal alleged that people are “being turned approver” in the case and they are being “forced” to change their statements.

He also raised the issue of electoral bonds and claimed that BJP was “getting money”, a charge the ED strongly opposed.

The Additional Solicitor General, replying to Kejriwal’s charge of Sarath Reddy donating Rs 55 crore to the BJP, said it has nothing to do with the liquor scam.

“We are not concerned with anyone paying any money to any person. That has nothing to do with the liquor scam,” he said.

The ASG submitted that the ED has evidence to show that Delhi CM demanded Rs 100 crore in kickbacks.

“We have not arrested him because he is the Chief Minister, we have arrested him on the basis of material in our possession,” the ED told the court.

IANS