Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday said that around 20,000 teachers have been recruited in the last one and a half years, and the process to recruit another 45,000 is currently underway.

He made the statement while attending the centenary celebrations of Chandrashekhar Government High School in Keonjhar district’s Bodapalasa. Teachers not only impart education but also shape students’ character and guide them on the right path in life, the CM said.

On the occasion, he announced a grant of `3 crore for the development of the school’s infrastructure. In addition, he said that Rs 7 crore will be provided under the Godavarish Adarsh Pratama Vidyalaya Yojana.

Majhi also directed the district administration to allot 7 acres of land to the school under the scheme. Speaking at the event, the CM said that since the formation of the new government, several schemes and programmes have been launched to bring significant improvements in the education sector. “In the last one and a half years, about 20,000 teachers have been recruited, and the process to recruit another 45,000 is underway.

Additionally, 13,000 schematic teachers have been regularised,” he said. He further stated that a provision of over Rs 31,997 crore has been made to the School and Mass Education department in the financial year 2026– 27, which accounts for 10.3 per cent of the total Budget. Steps have been taken to establish one model primary school in every panchayat, and work has already begun in 2,200 panchayats in the first phase, he added.

Similarly, he said that 800 schools across the state are being upgraded into centres of excellence under the PM SHRI Yojana, with a focus on improving students’ foundational literacy and numeracy skills through the Skilled Odisha Mission.