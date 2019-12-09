Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Monday, urged the Centre to provide land in the national capital for construction of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library. The state government will set up the centre from its own resources.

“My government has been pursuing this at different levels, and now I am hopeful that with your intervention, suitable land will soon be available to fulfil the long-felt need of the Odia people residing in Delhi,” Naveen wrote to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Stating that Odisha has a rich heritage and a vibrant culture, Naveen said Odia culture has evolved indigenously, depicting deep sensitivity of the indigenous community to nature, sentimental relationship between the tiller and his land and unconditional devotion for the Lord.

The entire state has unique cultural practices, which needs patronage and promotion.

States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have got space for hosting cultural and social events, apart from their Bhawan/Niwas, he pointed out.

Further batting for the land, the Chief Minister said, “People from the state don’t have a suitable permanent building/space in Delhi where they can show-case their talent and craftsmanship. There is also a sizeable presence of Odia diaspora in Delhi, who are interested in the preservation and promotion of various cultural forms,”

The Odisha Cultural Centre and Library will attract tourists-both domestic and foreign, popularise the practitioners and provide them with viable livelihood options, he added.