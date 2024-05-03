Bhubaneswar: Anup Paikaray, founder of Newrup Tech Solutions, a state-supported startup that manufactures the most affordable clean energy equipment, recently got an international honour at a programme in Boston. Anup is a graduate of Odisha University of Technology and Research OUTR), with a degree in Electronics and Instrumentation. He was the winner of the Smartideathon contest organised by GITAM University in August 2023, following which he got the chance to attend the Boston immersion programme at Northeastern University from March to April 2024.

In Boston, his startup participated in the flagship business presentation event called Pitchathon. His startup competed against startups of some of the greatest universities in the world, including Harvard University and MIT Innovation Lab. He emerged as one of the winners, winning a cash prize of 2 lakh and a trophy. Earlier, Anup’s startup has won many prestigious awards, such as Best Student startup of the year 2023 by Startup Odisha under the Department of MSME, Green Bengal Innovation Contest, 3M Young Innovator’s Award, Azim Premji Social Enterprise Award, and many more. He is also the recipient of Nidhi Prayas from KIIT Technology Business Incubator and SISFS from AIC Nalanda.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP