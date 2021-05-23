Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the ensuing cyclone Yaas with senior officials, Collectors and SPs. “For any disaster management, our sole motto is ‘All life is precious’. Therefore, under the present circumstances, our most important job is to evacuate people from low-lying areas and unsafe houses,” he said. Naveen directed the Collectors and SPs to personally supervise the evacuation operations in their respective area.

The Chief Secretary was asked to regularly monitor cyclone preparedness and accordingly advise the district administration.

“Since as per the IMD’s prediction Cyclone Yass is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal in another two days and its path has not been defined, therefore, all our coastal districts and districts adjoining them should remain fully prepared and remain alert for heavy rains and gusty winds,” the Chief Minister advised.

Patnaik asked the officials to pay special attention to oxygen supply at this time due to the Covid situation. He directed that special measures be taken to ensure that there is no problem in the supply of oxygen within and outside the state during the cyclone period.

He said that the state government is fully ready to deal with the natural disaster and appealed people to follow advice of the authorities and take the necessary precautions.

The state has kept ready 22 NDRF teams, 66 ODRAF teams, 177 Fire Service teams and tree-cutting staff of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) for deployment at the affected area, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said.

PNN