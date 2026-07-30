Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday expressed gratitude to devotees, servitors, police personnel, government officials, voluntary organisations and all those associated with the Rath Yatra in Puri for the successful and peaceful conduct of the world-famous festival this year, despite challenging weather conditions.

The CM said the Rath Yatra, Odisha’s largest and most revered religious festival, is deeply intertwined with the faith and emotions of millions of devotees across the world.

He said that despite incessant rain during the festival, an unprecedented number of devotees thronged Puri to witness the annual car festival.

Although heavy rainfall caused minor delays in the schedule, all rituals, from Nabajaubana Darshan to Niladri Bije, were completed smoothly with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Majhi added.

The CM commended the servitors for performing every ritual with devotion and dedication and thanked everyone associated with the temple’s religious ceremonies for ensuring the successful completion of the festival.

He also expressed gratitude to various monasteries (mutts) for their active support in the successful management of the annual event.

The CM lauded the Odisha Police for their exemplary role in maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety and security of devotees, and facilitating the smooth conduct of the nine-day festival.

Majhi noted that more than 13,500 police personnel were deployed for the event and appreciated their dedicated service.

He further praised the disciplined conduct of lakhs of devotees, saying their cooperation helped ensure orderly darshan of the deities throughout the festival.

Congratulating all devotees who participated in the Rath Yatra, Suna Besha and Niladri Bije celebrations in a peaceful and disciplined manner, he reiterated his government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Jagannath culture.

Majhi also congratulated government officials, voluntary organisations and all those associated with the mega festival for their contributions to the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Rath Yatra.

The CM said the state government is undertaking several initiatives to transform Puri into a world-class religious and tourism destination.

These include the proposed Puri airport, the Shree Jagannath Museum and Research Centre, a Marine Aquarium and the Samuka project, all aimed at enhancing the city’s appeal for pilgrims and tourists.

Majhi also highlighted the government’s decision to upgrade Puri into a Municipal Corporation, saying the move would help improve civic infrastructure and ensure better public services for residents as well as the millions of pilgrims and tourists who visit the holy city every year.