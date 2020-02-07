BHUBANESWAR: The 13th International Film Festival on Art & Artists will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Idcol Auditorium here Friday.

The glittering event will witness 48 films from 17 countries. A press meet was organised by JD Centre of Art for the forthcoming fest. On the occasion, chairman, JD Centre of Art, Jatin Das gave an overview of the context for the film festival from the perspective of setting up an international level art centre and museum rooted in Odisha.

Nandita Das spoke about the relevance of the festival and the variety of films that have been brought to the festival. She hoped that many will make the most of the carefully curated festival. She also spoke about JDCA’s decision to make the festival biennial so that JDCA could reach out to film makers around the state, the country and the world to show films on art.

Aruna Vasudev, a veteran film festival curator, has helped create JDCA’s film festival and nurtured it over the years. She spoke about the pleasure of creating a thematic festival that has drawn upon art and culture across the world.

Siddhartha Das gave many of the details on the forthcoming festival, all about some of the highlights of the festival from the 48 films from 17 countries with various talks, workshops and performances. Some of the films to look out for include: Gurrumul, a film on one of the most important musicians from Australia and Human’s Musics by Yann Arthus-Bertrand among others.

