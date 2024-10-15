Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will embark on a four-day visit to Haryana and Mumbai beginning Wednesday. Majhi will be in Haryana for two days. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led Haryana government Thursday and also attend a meeting of all the chief ministers of states where either the BJP or the NDA are in power.

Talking about Majhi’s Mumbai visit, Odisha Industry Minister Sampad Swain said that the chief minister will be attending a programme India Chem organised by the Centre October 18. The top chemical industries of our country will participate. Chances are high that such industries may come to Paradip, Gopalpur and Dhamra,” Swain said

“On October 19, heads of over 300 industries including garment, apparel, textile and renewable energy will participate in a programme. There will be a roadshow as well. This apart, financial institutions and banking sectors have also been invited there to discuss how the financial institutions will achieve significant growth in Odisha,” Swain added.

Swain also said that Majhi will invite top industrialists to attend the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha’ Conclave which the state will host next year.

Swain stated that talks are on for the setting up of a mega steel plant in Keonjhar district. He said that a task force under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has been formed to speed up the process. “The task force has been directed to identify two locations for the steel plant,” Swain informed.

PNN