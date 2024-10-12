Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday waived the ground rent for Durga Puja pandals across Odisha. Puja organisers expressed their gratitude for the Chief Minister’s gesture. The Chief Minister joined the festive spirit of Durga Puja as he visited several pandals in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Mahashtami.

Accompanied by his wife Priyanka Marandi, Majhi began his pandal tour at Patana Sahi in Bhubaneswar’s Old Town, where he offered prayers and performed the aarti with devotees chanting ‘Jai Maa Durga.’ Majhi said, “I feel fortunate to receive the blessings of the Goddess and the responsibility as Chief Minister. I prayed before Maa Durga for the happiness, peace and prosperity of our people. May Odisha, in the next five years, transform into a prosperous state.”