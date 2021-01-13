Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation imposed orders for restriction on use of Chinese manjha and glass embossed strings for flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti which falls January 14, 2021.

An order in this regard has been released by the CMC which reads, “Complete ban on use of Chinese manjha, glass embossed strings, which are responsible for injuries and deaths of humans and thousands of birds during flying of kites,” an order of the CMC said.”

The administration has made clear that Chinese manja (nylon thread coated with finely crushed glass particles), plastic threads or any other life-threatening threads cannot be sold for kite flying. Flouting the directive would invite stringent action, the administration has warned.

Notably, manja threads have proved fatal on several occasions in the past owing to their sharp and stiff threads that don’t break easily. Motorcyclists, bikers and birds are often injured owing to these threads.

The administration has also asked people and parents to discourage children and young men from using manja to fly kites. It has also urged denizens to not fly kites from rooftops.

PNN