Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), in collaboration with Oyo Rooms, has designated 20 hotels in the city to provide quarantine facilities amid coronavirus outbreak.

These hotels include Hotel Bijay, Hotel New Jasmine, Hotel Basanti, Hotel Swagat, Cuttack International Lodge, Sagar Sri Hotel, Manisa Residency, Hotel Shree Jagannath, Mona Palace, Shri Ram Residency, Hotel Jay Residency, Ambika Residency and Ashirwad Bhavan.

These pay and use hotels will charge guests between Rs 455 and Rs 1,960 per day. Those quarantined will be served breakfast, lunch, dinner and two bottles of water every day during their stay.

The hotel quarantine service was earlier available in only six hotels of the city.

It may be mentioned here that a large number of quarantine facilities are needed to contain the spread of COVID-19 for which most of the buildings as per the suitability have already been designated as quarantine facilities. Pay and use quarantine facilities can be used by persons at their own cost.

PNN