Cuttack: In a bid to save the silver city from the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has issued fresh guidelines regarding the conduction of marriage and funeral ceremonies in the city.

The latest guidelines said that only 100 people will be allowed for any kind of marriage-related functions in the city. However, there will be a complete ban on marriage processions (barat), the notification read.

On the other hand, CMC allowed only 50 persons to attend a funeral ceremony. The new guideline will come into effect from November 25. The city people have been asked to follow the guideline till further orders, CMC tweeted.

Detailed guidelines issued by CMC:

The permission for the functions to be obtained from local police station/ local authority ( CMC in this case) mandatorily.

Marriage procession of any kind is strictly prohibited.

Persons with SARI/ILI like symptoms shall not be allowed to the venue.

Other vulnerable groups such as old age persons, pregnant women or children below 10 years of age or person with other co-morbidities are also advised not to attend these functions.

The host of the function shall ensure thermal screening of all participants at the entrance of the venue.

Physical distancing of at least 6-ft to be maintained at all times by the participants during the function.

The participants shall mandatorily use face mask during the function except during eating.

Spitting inside the Hall and chewing Pan/ Gutkha etc are strictly prohibited.

The host of the function shall ensure adequate provision of hand sanitization/ hand washing at the venue.

The sitting and dining arrangement shall be done to make at least 6-ft distance between individuals.

During the function a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed for usage in a closed space subject to the ceiling limit of the relevant function.

In open space, appropriate number of persons is allowed subject to the maintenance of prescribed physical distance and total ceiling of participants.

The host and the owner of the Hall shall be responsible for ensuring the guidelines above. They will be liable for penal action in case of any violation. The individual participants will also be liable for violation of norms as specified above.

The owner of the Kalyan Mandaps/ Convention Halls/ Marriage Halls etc shall provide the details of the function to be conducted along with the name of the host and permitted number of participants to CMC prior to seven days of the conduct of the function.