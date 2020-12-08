New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has developed a digital platform, including a mobile application, for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. The digital platform will record data and enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination. The digital platform has been named Co-WIN said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan here Tuesday.

“Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app – administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module,” Bhushan said.

Bhushan said the administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions. “Through these modules, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified,” informed the health secretary.

Also read: 3 COVID-19 vaccine candidates under active consideration of DCGI: Health Ministry

The registration module is for people to get registered for vaccination. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors. The vaccination module will verify beneficiary details and update vaccination status while the beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

“The report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc,” Bhushan stated. The mobile application will also send real-time data of temperature of the cold-storage facilities to the main server, he informed.