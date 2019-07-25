New Delhi: A court here Thursday framed charges against industrialist and former parliamentarian Naveen Jindal in a case related to allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar framed charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating the Coal Ministry against Jindal, his firm Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, its Executive Director D.N. Abrol, Vice Chairman and CEO Vikrant Gujral, Joint MD Anand Goel and Director, Finance, Sushil Maroo. All the accused were present in the court.

The court had ordered July 1 for framing of charges against the accused under Section 120-B, read with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigating agency, in its charge sheet, has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal and other accused are also facing trial in the case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block of Jharkhand.