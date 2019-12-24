Bolangir: A coal-laden freight train caught fire at Kantabanji railway station in Bolangir district late Monday night, railway officials said. No one was hurt in the incident, they added.

Short-circuit is being suspected behind the incident though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigations into the incident are on.

According to a source, fire broke out in 21 bogies of the freight train while it was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Raipur at around 10 pm. The train was halted at Kantabanji railway station soon after smoke was discovered. The railway authorities immediately informed the fire brigade.

On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. The fire was brought under control at 4 am, after nearly hours of efforts.

PNN