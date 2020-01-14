Ganjam: A coal-laden freight train caught fire at Chatrapur railway station in the district Tuesday morning, railway officials said. No one was hurt in the incident, they added.

Short-circuit is being suspected as the cause of the incident though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigations into the incident are under way.

According to a source, the fire broke out in a boggy of the Palasa-bound freight train while it was coming from Talcher. At least two wagons of the train caught fire. The train was halted at Chatrapur Railway Station soon after smoke emerged. The railway authorities immediately informed the fire brigade. Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

PNN