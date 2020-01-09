Nirakarpur: Coal-laden wagons of running train burst into flames at a place between the Nirakarpur-Bhusandapur lines under Khurda division Thursday, affecting traffic movement on the route.

The gateman at Haripur level crossing spotted the fire and tried to alert the driver. However, by then the engine had passed the crossing. Luckily the guard in the last compartment of the train spotted the gateman waving the flag. He applied the brakes to bring the train to a halt.

The train, heading from Berhampur to Khurda, is still on the tracks. Its second, third and fourth wagons are still on fire with no sign of firefighters at the time of filing this copy. The exact reason as to why the wagons caught fire is yet to be ascertained.

PNN