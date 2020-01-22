Nischintakoili: Two young men sustained grievous injuries after the scooter they were riding collided with a coal-laden truck near Katikata market under Nischintakoili police limits of Cuttack district Wednesday morning.

The injured were identified as Anshuman (18) and his brother Amrit (15), children of Dolagovinda Sahoo from Brajarajapatna village under Katikata panchayat.

According to locals, the brothers were heading towards Katikata market on the scooter to buy medicines when a speeding coal-laden truck that was going towards Kendrapara from Cuttack hit their vehicle. Locals rushed the victims to Nischintakoili primary health care hospital following which they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The officials also arrested the truck driver and seized the truck and the scooter.

PNN