Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Bulbul induced heavy downpour will continue to lash coastal districts of the state till midnight and subside gradually after that. Bhadrak and Balasore are expected to experience more rainfall, informed SRC Pradeep Jena Saturday.

Informing about the position of the cyclone and the damage it has caused so far, Jena said the cyclone has started curving towards east northeast direction.

Meanwhile, many trees got uprooted in Paradip, Rajnagar, Chandbali and Basudevpur areas due to heavy rainfall accompanied with gale-force winds in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts. NDRF and ODRAF teams have already started cutting the trees, he informed.

The wind speed in Dhamra had reached 110 kmph that resulted in a boat overturning and nine fishermen being stranded. All these fishermen were rescued by ODRAF later.