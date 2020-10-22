Kuchinda: Forest Department officials Thursday rescued a cobra from a post office ATM located at Panchamukhi Chhak in Kuchinda area of Sambalpur district after an operation that lasted three days.

Source said, a person had visited the kiosk October 19. There he heard some unusual sound. When he looked behind the ATM machine he found a cobra there.

However, the man closed the door of the kiosk and informed the post office authorities in this regard.

On being informed by the post office authorities, a team of Forest Department officials rushed to the site to catch the cobra. However, the cobra entered inside the ATM machine. The team was unable to find it.

Finally, the forest officials had to open the machine with the help of technicians to rescue the snake.

Later, the snake was released to its natural habitat, forest ranger Gagan Mallick said.