Jaipur: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by some people while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest in Jaipur, police said Monday.

Two youths have been detained, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.

According to police and eyewitnesses, as Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters’ shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him. Following the incident, his supporters caught hold of the accused and assaulted them before the police intervened.

The police later detained two youths in connection with the incident, officials said.

Protesters carried placards with slogans against corruption and paper leaks, and demanded action on youth-related issues.

During the protest, slogans were raised demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was organised by the CJP over issues related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, and unemployment, among others, police said.