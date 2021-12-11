Koraput: The Odisha Livelihood Mission, the District Watershed Mission and Coffee Board have initiated efforts to promote coffee cultivation in Koraput with the help of various SHGs.

A two two-day training programme has started at the Coffee Board office on how to nurture coffee saplings. It was decided that coffee cultivation will be taken up in 5,000 hectares over next five years in the district.

“The climate of the district is conducive for coffee farming. Now, focus is given on training of SHG members. In next five years, coffee cultivation will take a big leap,” said PD Hemkant Sai.

As for coffee cultivation, director of the District Watershed Mission, Arun Das, said coffee farming will be accorded industry status in the district while a target has been set to expand this farming to 5,000 more hectares.

In the first phase, 20 members of four SHGs from Machhakund and Kujamba under Lamtaput block are being imparted training on raising of saplings so that they can yield quality saplings.

Das stated that saplings raised by the SHGs will be sold for Rs 12 each across the district.

