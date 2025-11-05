Chennai: Coimbatore Police has intensified night patrolling and visible policing at 59 identified isolated areas following the brutal gangrape of a college student near the city airport.

The move follows widespread outrage over what many citizens see as a systemic failure in ensuring women’s safety in vulnerable localities.

The horrific crime occurred in a secluded stretch behind the airport — a place residents say has long been a haven for miscreants. Locals recall that groups of men frequently gathered there to drink, and incidents of snatching and robbery were not uncommon. Despite previous complaints, police presence in such isolated pockets was minimal, with patrol vehicles rarely venturing beyond nearby residential zones.

A senior police officer admitted that night rounds by station house officers had become irregular. In some stretches, patrol vehicles would halt briefly, flash headlights, and leave.

The Brindhavan Nagar–SIHS Colony area, where the crime took place, spans hundreds of acres dotted with thick shrubs and bushes, making it difficult to monitor without consistent patrolling.

Officers now stress that systematic surveillance of these stretches can help identify suspicious movements and prevent the congregation of anti-social elements.

Women residents, especially those working late hours, say deserted areas like those around Vellakinar remain intimidating for solo travellers. Many allege that groups of men consume liquor openly at night, making the route unsafe.

Residents have also urged property owners to clean and fence their vacant plots to discourage unlawful gatherings.

City Police Commissioner A. Saravana Sundar said beat officers and patrol teams have been instructed to inspect deserted places and dilapidated buildings daily, particularly during evening and night hours, and to disperse people loitering without valid reasons.

Officers have been directed to carry torches, lathis, and use sirens during patrols. Police sources also revealed that several CCTV cameras across the city are non-functional, either due to poor maintenance or negligence by property owners.

Authorities have urged citizens to ensure cameras and streetlights on private premises remain operational.

The Coimbatore City Police have also advised women to download the ‘Kaval Uthavi’ app, which can send emergency alerts and live locations to the control room for immediate assistance in distress situations.