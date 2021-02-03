Paradip: In a bizarre development, coins worth over Rs 14 lakh have went missing from Paradip Garh branch of Union Bank of India at Paradip town in Jagatsinghpur district.

The matter came to the fore Tuesday afternoon. This is said to be a case of massive misappropriation of public money.

According to a source, the coins worth Rs 14,86,780 went missing from the branch in the last four years between 2016 to 2020. An internal audit of the nationalised bank surfaced the malafide intensions of some of the unscrupulous bank officials, the source added.

The bank’s branch manager has lodged an FIR with local police in this regard. The manager has tabled allegations against five employees of the bank of being involved in the embezzlement.

On being contacted, the bank’s manager Santosh Kumar Nayak said, “Allegations are against four erstwhile managers and a former cashier of the branch of Union Bank of India at Paradip Garh here.”

Police have registered a case (No.-28/2021) in this connection and launched a probe. Audit reports of last four years are being thoroughly scrutinised, the police station IIC Prabhas Chandra Sahu said.

PNN