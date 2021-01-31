Bhubaneswar: Temperatures are about to drop in many parts of Odisha with the cold wave all set to return to the state. The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued ‘Yellow Warning’ to several districts. The weathermen have advised people of these districts to remain indoors.

The districts where the cold wave will be felt are Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul. These districts will witness substantial drop in temperatures from January 31st afternoon to February 3 morning.

People of the above districts have been advised not to move out of their abodes late in the night and early morning on the dates mentioned.

PNN