Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar Sunday predicted that cold weather conditions in the state will continue for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature will be below normal by 2-3 degree Celsius many places over the districts of interior Odisha during next 24 hours, added the agency.

Shallow to moderate fog will be experienced in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nabarangpur Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts in the same duration. Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of the State till January 21.

Meanwhile, the temperature across Odisha dipped in last 24 hours. Five districts of the state experienced a temperature below 10 degree Celsius. Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius followed by Jharsuguda (7.6 degree Celsius), Darngbadi (8 degree Celsius), Sundergarh (8.5 degree Celsius) and Keonjhar (9.9 degree Celsius).

The Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 15 and 16 degree Celsius respectively Saturday, added the agency.

In view of the cold wave alert issued by the Met, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued an advisory for the municipal commissioners and collectors of all districts in the State. SRC PK Jena, in a letter to all the district collectors, suggested that police and transport officials may take necessary steps for controlled plying of vehicles on highways during dense fog to avoid road accidents.

The IMD has also cautioned drivers to be cautious as poor visibility due to heavy fog in the north and coastal districts may mar their driving during the period.

PNN