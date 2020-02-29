Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal Collector Umesh Chandra Behera Saturday initiated a traffic awareness campaign at bus stand traffic square in Dhenkanal and advised people to update their documents and license to avoid hefty fines.

The collector also gave roses to the people urging everyone to obey traffic rules and wear helmets.

Additional collector Bhabesh Kumar Nayak, sub-collector Safalya Mandit Pradhan and Town IIC Gyana Ranjan Samal along with other officials were also present during awareness program.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, which was relaxed for six months, will be strictly implemented in the state beginning March 1, said commerce and transportation minister, Padmanabha Behera.

