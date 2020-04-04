Bhubaneswar: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections across the country linked to Nizamuddin Markaz returnees, 5T secretary VK Pandian Saturday wrote to all collectors asking them to seek help of religious leaders in identification of Nizamuddin Markaz returnees and encourage them to undergo medical testing.

Tracing Nizamuddin Markaz returnees has become a challenge for the state and the country, said Pandian.

“Chief Minister has made an earnest appeal to all the returnees to call 104 and take medical guidance and come forward for testing. State will give full protection for those who come forward for testing and take care of them and their families,” the 5T secretary wrote.

“It is important that civil, police and health administration work in a focused way at all levels to identify the returnees and motivate them for medical assistance and testing. Collectors and SPs may request religious leaders in their areas to make repeated appeals and motivate returnees to come forward,” he added.

The officer further mentioned that administration and police should also use all their channels to identify, give confidence and test returnees and advised health department and 104 service to scale up for eventualities.

Any delay in this is going to cost dearly for the returnee, their own family and the state. Next 48 hrs are very critical and we will go all out on this, Pandian noted.

(PNN)