Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday paid tributes to ‘Utkal Gourav’ Madhusudan Das on his 178th birth anniversary, terming the pioneer in the field of industrial development an “unforgettable hero”.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, in a social media post, said, “Humble tribute to ‘Utkal Gourav’ Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary. His steadfast resolve, self-respect, and service will forever remain a source of inspiration.”

Political leaders from across political lines and people from different walks of life paid homage at the statue of Madhusudan Das at Lok Bhavan Square.

Popularly known as ‘Madhu Babu’, he was the first person from Odisha to get an MA degree from Calcutta University, and also the first from the state to be a member of the Legislative Council and a member of the Central Legislative Assembly.

According to the Odisha government’s official website, Madhusudan Das was the founder of Utkal Sammilani and an architect of the Odia movement.

“Madhu Babu is the unforgettable great hero of Odia pride and identity. On Madhu Babu’s last birth anniversary, I had the fortune of visiting his sacred birthplace, Satyabhama Pur and paying homage to the memories of that great son of the soil.

“Today, on the occasion of Madhu Babu’s Jayanti, that memorable moment spent in Satyabhama Pur comes alive,” CM Majhi said in an X post.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Madhusudan Das in a post on X.

“His unparalleled contributions to the formation of a separate Odisha province and the building of modern Odisha are immeasurable. Beginning industrial development in the state, his dedicated efforts in safeguarding and promoting the language remain forever inspiring,” he said.

Many socio-cultural organisations, including Utkal Sammilani, political parties like Congress, BJD and BJP also held separate meetings on the occasion.