Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Tuesday said the state government is mulling the establishment of dedicated heatwave relief centres across the state, particularly in heatwave-prone areas, to combat rising temperatures during the summer months.

Highlighting the new initiative during an interaction with media persons in Bhubaneswar, the Minister said the government is considering setting up special heatwave relief centres on the lines of existing cyclone and flood shelters.

A meeting is scheduled to be held later in the day, where a decision may be taken regarding the construction of such heatwave relief centres. He said these centres will provide temporary rest facilities, drinking water, and basic amenities for people affected by extreme heat, especially those travelling during peak hours.

“We are trying to implement this from this year itself. In areas where temperatures reach around 40 degrees Celsius, such centres may be set up at key locations so that people can take shelter, rest, and resume their journey once the temperature drops,” he said.

The minister added that the initiative will be expanded gradually in high-temperature zones across the state as part of Odisha’s broader disaster preparedness strategy. He further noted that such centres have already been constructed in some parts of India.

Speaking on the state’s preparedness, Pujari said heatwaves are not a new phenomenon for Odisha, which frequently faces multiple natural disasters, including floods during the monsoon, cyclones, and extreme heat conditions in summer.

He noted that temperatures have been gradually rising across the state as well as across the country and asserted that the government is fully prepared to tackle the situation. Pujari said the government has already issued orders restricting outdoor labour work between 11 am and 3 pm to protect workers from extreme heat. In mining areas, instructions have been given to install sprinklers to help cool down working environments.

The revenue minister further informed that the transport of goods and related operations are also being regulated during peak afternoon hours. Schools have been directed to adjust timings, and Anganwadi centres are being managed to ensure the safety of children during the heatwave period.

IANS