Cuttack: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Tuesday launched a detailed probe into the alleged missing of 14 newborns from the gynaecology and obstetrics department of SCB Medical College and Hospital over the past six years.

The commission has issued a notice to SCB authorities, seeking detailed reports on the incidents. The panel also visited the department to review the situation and assess records related to the case.

The commission has asked hospital authorities to furnish data on the number of destitute and mentally ill women who have delivered babies at the facility since 2010. Also Read Naveen Patnaik flags Keonjhar case during debate on women’s role in democracy Skeleton row rocks Odisha Assembly special session The inquiry was initiated following media reports on missing infants. During preliminary questioning, SCB authorities shared details of five cases. Three infants were reportedly handed over to their families, while two were given to voluntary organisations, said OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patra. However, activists working under the Right to Information Act (RTI) have alleged discrepancies in the data shared by the hospital authorities, raising concerns over record-keeping and accountability.

RTI activist Achyuta Sahoo said the data provided by SCB Medical authorities during the visit of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) was inaccurate.

He questioned whether, if information on five newborns could be furnished, the whereabouts of the remaining infants should also be disclosed. Of the 16 newborns, two were reported dead, and details of the remaining 14 should have been provided, he added.

The commission has assured that a thorough investigation is underway. “We are examining all aspects of the case in detail,” said OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patra after visiting hospital.