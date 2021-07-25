Angul: A college-going girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village under Mahidharpur police outpost limits of Angul district Saturday. Tension continues to prevail in the area over the incident.

Demanding action against the miscreants, the deceased’s family members and villagers had staged a roadblock on Angul-Athgarh state highway Saturday. Three hours later, they called it off after police officials including SP and additional SP assured them that the miscreants will soon be arrested.

According to a source, the deceased was a Plus III final year student at Angul College. She had gone to the rivulet near their village to take a bath at around 8:00 am.

After she did not return home for a long time, her family members launched a frantic search for her. Later, her disrobed body was found near the pond hidden under leaves and twigs.

On being informed, a police team from Banarpal police station along with a sniffer dog and scientific team reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

On basis of the report lodged by the deceased’s father, the police registered a case and have detained four youths.

The police said they have almost solved the case and will soon reveal the names of the accused involved.

