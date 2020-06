Kendrapara: A 16-year-old college student drowned in river Brahmani in Naiadiha under Pattamundai police station, while recording a TikTok video with his friends today.

The youth was rescued by his friends and rushed to the Andara PHC and later referred to the District head quarter hospital where he was declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Sk.Sachin,16, a resident of Nasidipur village under Kendrapara Town police station, police sources informed.

