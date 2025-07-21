Puri: A college student died after a Fire Service vehicle hit his motorcycle on the National Highway-316 near the Chandanpur area in Odisha’s Puri district Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Swayam Subham Senapati, a 20-year-old final-year Computer Science student of Samanta Chandra Sekhar College, Puri.

The accident took place when the student was returning home from college in the afternoon on his motorcycle. A Fire Service vehicle allegedly moving on the wrong side of the road hit the bike, following which the student died on the spot, the police said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the family of the deceased student.

“Upon learning about the tragic demise of Swayam Subham Senapati, son of Pravat Kumar Senapati, in a road accident in Puri, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased,” the CMO said in a post on X.

The police are investigating the incident, an officer said.